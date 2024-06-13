GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Employees affected by G.O. 317 can file their grievances from June 14 to 30

Applications can be filed online on Grievance Registration website and applicants will be given acknowledgement

Published - June 13, 2024 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet sub-committee on G.O. 317 has decided to allow employees to file their grievances relating to their local status from June 14 to 30.

The Cabinet panel, which met under the chairmanship of Health Minister C. Damodar Rajnarsimha on Wednesday has decided to introduce local status option in the online Grievance Registration website besides enabling the employees to submit multiple options. Employees would be given acknowledgement on submission of their applications online and the option would be valid for spouses of Central government staff too.

The Minister was informed that around 12,000 applications were received online so far and steps had been initiated to enable re-verification of these applications submitted by the staff. Steps had been taken to inform the applicants about the status of their applications in the form of message on their mobile phones.

The order (G.O. 317) issued in December 2021 was aimed at introducing zonal system for job allocation and transfers following the reorganisation of districts by the then BRS government. It had, however, resulted in significant unrest among the employees and teachers who alleged that the order was arbitrary and was issued without consulting the employees.

