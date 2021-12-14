Employee allotment schedule notified

Employees directed to join duties within one week

The State government has notified the schedule for completion of allotment of employees to new local cadres.

Accordingly, heads of departments at the district level and HoD for zonal/multi-zonal posts should obtain preferences of the employees by December 16. This will be followed by issue of orders based on the proceedings of the allotment committees for posts at district and zonal-multi-zonal posts by December 20.

Employees should join duties at their respective locations within one week of the issuance of orders allotting them to particular district, zonal/multi-zonal offices. The exercise follows the State government’s decision to re-allot employees to new local cadres in line with the new Presidential Orders 2018.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in a memo circulated to the departments that allotted personnel should report to the zone concerned consequent on their allotment to various zones by the State level committee and issuance of orders accordingly. He directed the Secretariat departments/HoDs having zonal posts should designate an authority in each zone called “reporting authority” to which these allotted employees of all zonal posts should report.

The secretariat departments/HoDs should appoint reporting authority for each zone accordingly in a specified format given to them and report about the progress to the General Administration department by Tuesday.