Employability-oriented courses in partnership with TCS iON

TSCHE ties up with TCS iON to create industry-ready skills, future-ready proficiencies

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced on Tuesday that it is entering into a partnership with TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services to provide industry-relevant courses aimed at improving employability quotient of students across all the universities in the State.

Through this collaboration, TSCHE aims to democratize access to quality education for all. The programme comprises three majors — Mathematics, Statistics, and Data Science — and is offered in collaboration with TCS iON, academic institutions, and industry practitioners. The carefully crafted industry-relevant degree programme provides students with hands-on experience and allows them to build industry-ready skills. Further, the programme provides opportunities for students to showcase skills to potential recruiters. The programme is aligned to the UGC/AICTE framework.

Commenting on the association Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said: “With the evolving dynamics of skill demands today, it is observed that there is a need to upskill the youth of Telangana to make them job ready. There is a huge gap that exists between academic degrees and industry readiness.”

The Minister further said: “We are confident that these courses curated by academic and industry experts will help students align with the industry prerequisites. Additionally, the platform will help students to connect with a larger number of corporates where they can explore the possibilities of internships and job opportunities. The government of Telangana will continue to work towards empowering the youth with the relevant skills.”

Global head of the TCS iON Venguswamy Ramaswamy said: “We are happy to collaborate with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education and the universities to provide trending courses that are curated in collaboration with academic and industry experts. We will be using an innovative phygital delivery model in this course that integrates industry, content publishers, experienced academicians, technology companies and last mile academic delivery centers.”

Speaking on the occasion Vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar assured complete cooperation and support of the government of Telangana to extend it to Pan-Telangana and also provide an opportunity to all the students especially from the needy students hailing from rural areas.

Chairman of the TSCHE T. Papi Reddy highlighted the background and need for such an initiative and complimented the TCS to have chosen Telangana as the chosen State. Vice-Chairman of the TSCHE R. Limbadri explained the salient features of the TCS–TSCHE initiative. TSCHE Vice-Chairman R. Venkata Ramana and O. Narsimha Reddy, Member TSCHE, were present.