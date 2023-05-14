ADVERTISEMENT

Emotional moments at meet of former residents of Kodada

May 14, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The first edition of Kodada Atmiya Pravasa Samiti Satkara Sabha hosted jointly by Kodada Atmiya Pravasa Samiti (KAPS) & Non-Resident Kodadians (NRKs) was here on Sunday at Dr. NTR Kala Mandir, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University.

The speakers took the audience to their yesteryears

Rama Kavacham Venkateswarlu, a 90-year-old teacher, made people in the hall emotional and inspiring with his speech. He said KKR College and Dr Subbarao Hospital inspired him to do something for the world. He dedicated many books written by him in memory of Dr. Subbarao.

Dr. Jasti Subbarao, a famous doctor in Kodada, recalled the beginning of his career as a doctor when he used to listen to the radio while going to treat patients. He thanked his compounder and rickshaw-puller who worked tirelessly to make his service available to people.

Mr. Mantri Pragada Bharat Rao, retired principal, said that teachers are very important in the society as they teach people what is right and what is wrong.

Kota Tirupataiah, M.V. Reddy, Kollu Suresh Kumar, Dharawatu Janaki, Nandyala Kotireddy, Palle Nageswara Rao, Mr. Acharya Bhattu and others have participated in the programme.

