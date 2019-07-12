Emotional family reunion at jail

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the district jail here on Thursday when two children , aged five and three years, of a migrant Adivasi family broke down in front of the prison, where their parents have been lodged since July 3 in connection with a case of attack on forest staff in Mulkalapalli mandal.

The two distraught daughters of Kanithi Raju and Bhadramma, an Adivasi couple of Chelamannanagar in Mulkalapalli mandal, spent anxious moments at the entrance of the jail after being brought there by the activists of the CPI (ML-New Democracy) for a mulakat (meeting with their parents) on Thursday afternoon.

Raju and Bhadramma were arrested along with nine other Adivasis by the Mulkalapalli police under Sections 148, 506, 324 and 353 of the IPC and Section 3 of Prevention of Destruction of Public Properties Act (PDPP) over a week ago. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody, sources added. Initially the jail staff concerned reportedly denied the two girls entry into the jail, but a little later allowed them inside after being persuaded by those who accompanied the duo from their tribal habitation to the jail.

On seeing their daughters during mulakat, Raju and Bhadramma turned emotional and hugged them. Jail Superintendent G Ramachandram and others were present.

Meanwhile, speaking to newsmen at the party office here CPI (ML-ND) State Assistant Secretary Potu Ranga Rao alleged that children of the Gutti Koya Adivasis lodged in the jail were left at their neighbours dwellings in the remote tribal habitation in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Legitimate rights

“The persons at the helm are bent upon driving the Adivasis away from their natural habitat by depriving them of their legitimate rights over ‘podu lands’ and implicating them in false cases in a bid to handover the mineral wealth in the forests to the multinational firms,” he charged.

He demanded that the government withdraw the cases registered against Adivasis over podu land issues, hold gram sabhas and re-examine the applications of the Adivasis for pattas under the RoFR Act to uphold their rights.