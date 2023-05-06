Emergency helpline for people from Telangana stranded in Manipur

May 06, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar announced an emergency helpline for people from Telangana stranded in violence-hit Manipur, on Saturday.

The helpline will be operational round-the-clock. People can contact 7901643283 and DIG B. Sumathi for assistance. E-mails can be sent to dgp@tspolice.gov.in.

Mr. Kumar, taking to Twitter, said that the Telangana police were coordinating with their Manipur counterparts for support and safe return of the State’s citizens.

“Telangana government is sending a special aircraft to Imphal to evacuate stranded students and citizens and bring them to Hyderabad.The flight is scheduled to arrive in Imphal on the morning of May 7th. The Special Helpline Cell at the DGP office is coordinating the evacuation,” Mr. Kumar tweeted later in the evening.