May 06, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar announced an emergency helpline for people from Telangana stranded in violence-hit Manipur, on Saturday.

The helpline will be operational round-the-clock. People can contact 7901643283 and DIG B. Sumathi for assistance. E-mails can be sent to dgp@tspolice.gov.in.

Mr. Kumar, taking to Twitter, said that the Telangana police were coordinating with their Manipur counterparts for support and safe return of the State’s citizens.