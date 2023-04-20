Embracing spirituality: young men practise itikaaf to find peace, purpose during Ramzan

April 20, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

There is a rhythmic hum in several mosques in Hyderabad — an overlap of prayer, recitation, supplication, and chanting. For, Ramzan has taken on a special meaning for a large number of young people. They have converged in mosques dotted across the city to practice itikaaf, a tradition of Prophet Muhammad that involves living in the mosque for the last 10 days of the holy month.

“We have had people across age groups coming here for itikaaf since 2015, but this year the youth are more in number,” says Ahmad Sayeed, secretary of Masjid-e-Baqi, a mosque in Banjara Hills. “The idea is to engage in prayer, supplication and recitation of the Qur’an in order to bring about an increase in spirituality and doing good deeds,” he adds.

Itikaaf is a method of removing oneself from the din of everyday life and placing oneself in these mosques, talking only when required, and not moving out of the mosque complex. Remembrance of God acquires centrality.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the first itikaaf experience for Mohammed Fathe Mustafa, a student of medicine from Hyderabad. With his hectic study schedule, it was time for some “rehabilitation”, he says. “For the past three years, I was studying and appearing for exams during Ramzan. This year, my exams ended in the second week of Ramzan. It was an opportune moment. Itikaaf is an important practice of the Prophet,” he says, adding that there is much peace found in staying awake into the early hours of the morning engaged in worship. A bond of brotherhood is created in the mosque, he says.

His friend, Saad Siddiqui, a young mechanical engineer, concurs. The emphasis is on individual worship as well. “Apart from this, there are refreshers on several Islamic aspects of life such as the importance of prayers, and good deeds. Itikaaf is an opportunity to pull up our socks and make up for the time we have lost. We congregate and pray; we eat together and it brings about a strong bond with each other,” he says.

Abdul Haseeb, a senior manager of a global financial institution, who is observing itikaaf at another mosque, explains that since movement is restricted, family needs are planned and taken care of, as are work commitments. “I begin planning for itikaaf even before the arrival of Ramzan. Work commitments are to be prioritised, and delivered beforehand to allow for leave during the itikaaf days. Over the years, this practice has given me clarity of purpose,” he shares.