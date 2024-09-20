The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad celebrated the Passing Out Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits (76RR) of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers on Friday (September 20, 2024) with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as the Chief Guest.

The 76th batch

The 76 RR batch began its journey last year with 219 officer trainees. Of them, 12 IPS officers from this batch subsequently transitioned into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

The batch of 207 officer trainees includes 58 women. Besides, the batch includes 188 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 19 foreign officer trainees - who represented countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Mauritius.

Significant number of trainees from U.P., Rajasthan and Bihar

Among the 188 IPS officers, including 54 women, 51% had prior work experience, and 58% held degrees in engineering, law, or medicine. The average age of the batch was 28, with a significant number of trainees hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

The training program

The officer trainees underwent a training program that included updated Indian laws, investigation techniques, cybercrime, AI, cryptocurrency, and more. Outdoor training focused on physical fitness, weapons training, unarmed combat, field craft, and tactics. The training also includes the final nine-week Phase-II Basic Course at the SVPNPA starting on May 26, 2025.

Achyuth Ashok from the Kerala cadre was the Parade Commander for the 76 RR Passing Out Parade, a prestigious role that highlighted his leadership and excellence during training. This continued a proud tradition at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, where previous Parade Commanders included Kiran Shruthi D.V (71 RR, 2018), Ranjeeta Sharma (72 RR, 2019), Darpan Ahluwalia (73 RR, 2020), Shanhansha K.S (74 RR, 2021), and Anushtha Kalia (75 RR, 2022). Being selected as Parade Commander was a mark of distinction, reflecting the officer’s exemplary performance and leadership throughout their training.

“You must protect the public by being selfless. You must be ready to face and handle new challenges pitted against you. Challenges ofcyber crimes have been posing a new threat. I believe that you will tackle this with the help of your technical skills,” the minister said addressing the officers.

The Minister also added that the central government believes that technology will play a vital role in tackling threats in the digital future. “Police are now being trained for being technically sound,” he added.

He further told the probationers that no investigation shall be confined to a State or a territory. “When an offence takes place, you must go to the roots to eradicate it systematically. You must ensure that peace and harmony prevails under your leadership. Now that the new laws have replaced the old ones, officers are trained in the ways of the 21st century India. Our Prime Minister believes that you must be proud of where you are from and where you are posted. You must be approachable and address the public with a supportive outlook. I believe that you will quickly adapt to your roles and ensure the safety and responsibility of the community,” he concluded.

This day will be remembered by the officer trainees and I wish them to serve the nation well, said Amit Garg, the director of the NPA.

Trainee officers allocated to Telangana and A.P.

The trainee officers allocated to the Telangana cadre included Manan Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir, Ruthwik Sai Kotte and Saikiran Pathipaka from Telangana, and Yadav Vasundhara Faurebi from Uttar Pradesh. The trainee officers allocated to the Andhra Pradesh cadre were Deeksha from Haryana, Hemanth Boddu from Andhra Pradesh, Maneesha Vangala Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, and Sushmitha R from Tamil Nadu.

Probationers honoured for their excellence in training

Several officer trainees were honored during the Passing Out Parade.

Vishwajeet Souryan from the Uttar Pradesh cadre was awarded the IPS Association’s Sword of Honour for being the Best Outdoor Probationer. Ayush Yadav from the Haryana cadre received the Tonk Cup for Equitation, while Achyuth Ashok from the Kerala cadre was honored with the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Trophy for excellence in Police Science. Sonali Mishra from Uttar Pradesh took home the Manipur Cup for Law, and Faisal Khan from Haryana was awarded the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Trophy for Computer Studies. In outdoor subjects, Lt. Kinga Tshering from the Royal Bhutan Police was recognized with the BSF Trophy for proficiency, and Lt. Phuntsho Om from Bhutan received both the Director SVP NPA Trophy for Best Lady Probationer in Outdoor Training and the Director’s Trophy for Best Foreign Officer Trainee in Phase-I.