Elite liquor store in Hyderabad in the dock for ₹54 crore GST evasion

March 30, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An ‘Elite’ liquor licence holder of an upmarket outlet in the city has been issued a show-cause notice for GST evasion of ₹53 crore.

According to sources, officials from the Commercial Taxes department found that the outlet was selling 1,189 brands against the 350 enlisted by Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL). The high-end outlet is also accused of having illegally imported many brands of foreign liquor and engaging in wrong invoicing. The officials were inspecting the outlet for lapses in VAT and GST taxation.

The licence holder has eight other outlets with similar names across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

The Commercial Taxes officials were in for a shock when they realised that these outlets were importing top end brands not registered with the TSBCL, which, as such, had no role in either labels or price fixation of these brands, according to sources. In normal course, the TSBCL identifies the distilleries to supply the foreign liquor and fixes a price.

Officials now believe that as the brands are not yet formally recognised, the question of payment of VAT and excise tax either by the TSBCL or the importers has to be investigated deeper. The full quantum of the evasion by these outlets and also the prices they had fixed without consulting or keeping in loop the TSBCL are still to be ascertained.

Earlier, the government issued orders providing for special concessions to these Elite licence holders to run high-end liquor outlets. When the G.O. was first issued in 2016, these elite licensees were allowed to import foreign liquor directly. Subsequently, however, the order was modified to ensure that the imported brands were routed through the TSBCL.

The GST on display rentals and the right to use the ‘brand’ was also not being paid. Moreover, an under declaration of taxes by the interior decorator of these nine liquor outlets by ₹1.18 crore was found.

Major GST violations are incorrect input tax credit, sale of contraband items such as cigars and dubious financial transactions with the other liquor stores.

According to sources, an examination of the accounts showed cash transactions among these liquor shops, indicating that they are working as a cartel. “A probe into tax liability under the VAT Act, 2005 is under way. As the first point of sale is the TSBCL and not the retailer, we may lose the opportunity to collect the short levy later, but we are not getting the required cooperation from the corporation,” said the sources.