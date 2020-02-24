Elgandal fort comes alive with Bharatnatyam recital

KARIMNAGAR

24 February 2020 00:45 IST

Dancer Rama Vaidyanathan and her troupe present ‘Shivoham’

Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan and her troupe held classical dance connoisseurs in a thrall as they presented her composition, Shivoham, at the historic Elgandal fort here on Saturday night.

The fort, which had been colourfully lit up, served as the perfect backdrop for the performance that lasted about three hours.

Organised by the Telangana State Tourism Department and Parampara, the performance drew a roaring applause from the audience which included the likes of Collector K. Shashanka, Jagtial SP Sindhu Sharma, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and tourism officer Venkateshwar. Film star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s wife Vasundhara Devi also witnessed Shivoham.

Appreciating Parampara for the promotion and protection of ancient temples and historic structures, the Collector said he was awestruck by the performance. “It was a really great evening for the people of Karimnagar to witness such a marvellous programme at the historic fort,” he added.