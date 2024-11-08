ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven transgenders arrested for public nuisance in Cyberabad

Published - November 08, 2024 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven members from the transgender community were arrested for inappropriate actions and creating nuisance in public places following raids in various areas in the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Officials from the Cyberabad Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW), Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) along with the armed reserve and local police formed seven special teams and conducted raids near Ikea in Madhapur, Botanical Garden Road in Gachibowli and Kaithalapur bridge in Allapur around 9 p.m. on Thursday (November 7).

The individuals were arrested for exposing their bodies, singing songs, making gestures to attract the public and creating a nuisance in public space, the police said. Eight were booked by the Madhapur police, two by Allapur and one by Gachibowli and were counselled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US