Eleven transgenders arrested for public nuisance in Cyberabad

Eleven members from the transgender community were arrested for inappropriate actions and creating nuisance in public places following raids in various areas in the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Officials from the Cyberabad Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW), Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) along with the armed reserve and local police formed seven special teams and conducted raids near Ikea in Madhapur, Botanical Garden Road in Gachibowli and Kaithalapur bridge in Allapur around 9 p.m. on Thursday (November 7).

The individuals were arrested for exposing their bodies, singing songs, making gestures to attract the public and creating a nuisance in public space, the police said. Eight were booked by the Madhapur police, two by Allapur and one by Gachibowli and were counselled.