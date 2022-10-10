Eleven nominations filed for Munugode byelection on Monday

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
October 10, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP organised a huge rally rally on the occasion of filing of nomination by its candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the Munugode Assembly byelection on Monday.

Mr. Reddy went in an open top jeep followed by hundreds of two and four wheelers from Bangarigadda village to the Returning Officer’s premises in the mandal headquarters village of Chandur to complete the process. The procession made its way to drum beat and performances by cultural artistes.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP State in-charges and general secretaries Tarun Chugg and Sunil Bansal, chairman of steering committee for election campaign G. Vivek Venkatswamy and MLA Eatala Rajender were among leaders present. Later in the evening, they held a meeting at a party’s worker’s residence to discuss plans to intensify the campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, eleven nominations were filed on the second day on Monday. TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy who was supposed to file the papers changed his plans at the last minute as the BJP stole the limelight. He will file in a big way on Wednesday. However, Mr. Reddy launched his election campaign on Monday from Koritikal village.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nalgonda District Congress committee president Shankar Naik filed the nomination on behalf of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi. She reserved presentation of her second set personally for Thursday. Nine independents also filed their nominations on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app