Eleven nominations filed for Munugode byelection on Monday

The BJP organised a huge rally rally on the occasion of filing of nomination by its candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the Munugode Assembly byelection on Monday.

Mr. Reddy went in an open top jeep followed by hundreds of two and four wheelers from Bangarigadda village to the Returning Officer’s premises in the mandal headquarters village of Chandur to complete the process. The procession made its way to drum beat and performances by cultural artistes.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP State in-charges and general secretaries Tarun Chugg and Sunil Bansal, chairman of steering committee for election campaign G. Vivek Venkatswamy and MLA Eatala Rajender were among leaders present. Later in the evening, they held a meeting at a party’s worker’s residence to discuss plans to intensify the campaign.

In all, eleven nominations were filed on the second day on Monday. TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy who was supposed to file the papers changed his plans at the last minute as the BJP stole the limelight. He will file in a big way on Wednesday. However, Mr. Reddy launched his election campaign on Monday from Koritikal village.

Nalgonda District Congress committee president Shankar Naik filed the nomination on behalf of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi. She reserved presentation of her second set personally for Thursday. Nine independents also filed their nominations on Monday.