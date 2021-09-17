Elevation of Adivasi academic hailed

Gummadi Anuradha

KHAMMAM

17 September 2021 00:27 IST

Various student unions and Adivasi organisations hailed the elevation of Gummadi Anuradha, the first Adivasi female Assistant Professor of Law in the State, from Tekulagudem village in Karepalli mandal, as the principal of the prestigious Post-Graduate College of Law, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.

Ms Anuradha, the youngest daughter of former five-time MLA from Yellandu, Gummadi Narsaiah of the CPI (ML-New Democracy), known for his simple lifestyle and untiring efforts to defend the rights of tribal people, rose to the coveted position of principal of one of the premier law colleges in India through sheer hard work and diligence.

After completing her undergraduate studies in Yellandu, she pursued her higher education in law in Osmania University and joined the PG College of Law, O.U, as an Assistant Professor in 2017.

Advertising

Advertising

Congratulations poured in from various quarters as Ms Anuradha assumed charge as the new principal of the more than 115-year-old historic PG College of Law in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In a statement, the PDSU Khammam district president N Azad and secretary Venkatesh said Ms Anuradha’s elevation to the coveted post in the prestigious law college will inspire students from the remote tribal areas across the State to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in the field of legal education. She brought laurels to the district through her perseverance and steely resolve which is worthy of emulation by students to achieve academic excellence, they remarked.