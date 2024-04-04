GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elephant which strayed into Telangana kills another farmer

April 04, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
A sub-adult elephant which strayed into Telangana from Maharashtra killed another farmer in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on April 3, 2024.

The elephant which strayed into Telangana from Maharashtra killed another farmer in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday. The tusker trampled 55-year-old Karu Poshanna from Kondapally village while he was working in his agriculture field.

The male sub-adult elephant initially attacked another farmer Alluri Shankar leading to his death. Telangana Forest Department stated that it entered the Burepally village of Koutala mandal of the district via Maharashtra border.

| Video Credit: Special arrangement

Forest, police and revenue department staff formed into teams and cautioned villagers from venturing out. They are monitoring movement of the tusker.

