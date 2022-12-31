ADVERTISEMENT

Electronics retailer directed to refund Smart TV price, compensate customer

December 31, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A consumer commission directed an electronics retailer to refund the price of a smart LED CCD TV and pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a person for not attending to and rectifying defects during its extended warranty period.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – II, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by Pranay Kumar Jain. The opposite parties were Croma Electronics and Infinit Retail Limited.

The complainant stated that in March 2019, he bought the TV from Croma but after six months, the Android-enabled TV started developing problems. In 2021, he lodged a complaint under the provisions of extended warranty. A service executive visited him and diagnosed the issue as a software problem but did not rectify it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taking the evidence placed on record, the commission stated, “It is the duty of the seller to rectify the problem that was found in the product. Admittedly, the product was under warranty. But the opposite parties failed to rectify the issue, and the same is nothing but deficiency in service on their part.”

Apart from directing a refund and pay compensation, costs of ₹5,000 were also imposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US