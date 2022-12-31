Electronics retailer directed to refund Smart TV price, compensate customer

December 31, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A consumer commission directed an electronics retailer to refund the price of a smart LED CCD TV and pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a person for not attending to and rectifying defects during its extended warranty period.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – II, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by Pranay Kumar Jain. The opposite parties were Croma Electronics and Infinit Retail Limited.

The complainant stated that in March 2019, he bought the TV from Croma but after six months, the Android-enabled TV started developing problems. In 2021, he lodged a complaint under the provisions of extended warranty. A service executive visited him and diagnosed the issue as a software problem but did not rectify it.

Taking the evidence placed on record, the commission stated, “It is the duty of the seller to rectify the problem that was found in the product. Admittedly, the product was under warranty. But the opposite parties failed to rectify the issue, and the same is nothing but deficiency in service on their part.”

Apart from directing a refund and pay compensation, costs of ₹5,000 were also imposed.