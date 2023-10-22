Electricity official attacked for disconnecting defaulter’s line 

October 22, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

An electricity official of Moghalpura section here was attacked and threatened by a resident of Purani Haveli on Friday for disconnecting the line over pending dues.

The Mirchowk police booked accused Mohd. Omer Chowdary for attempt to murder, criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, criminal intimidation, and related provisions under the Arms Act.

Mohd. Abdul Saleem Ruhi, an artisan-grade employee of the TSSPDCL, Moghalpura, according to officials, disconnected Mohd. Omer Chowdary’s line on Thursday for pending arrears of ₹9,348. After disconnection, the official received a threatening call, and on Friday when he along with other officials went to inspect, the accused was found to have illegally restored the electricity line.

Even as other officials watched and videographed the scene, Mohd. Omer Chowdary allegedly attacked Mr. Ruhi and was about to use his knife.

The Mirchowk police opened a probe.