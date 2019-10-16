Electricity Dept. staff send out a message to the powers that be

The premises opposite the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, Khairatabad, reverberated with slogans by hundreds of protesting Electricity Department employees, who demanded APSEB Service Regulations OSS Non Statutory Rules to be implemented for artisans in the department, and Revised Pension Rules-1980 for those who joined the department between 1999 and 2004. A decision on launching a strike over the demands would be taken after a week.

The members of a forum of 21 employees’ unions of power utilities, under the banner of Telangana Electricity Trade Union Front (TETUF), gathered near the office gate on Wednesday. Chairman of the Front, N. Padma Reddy, demanded that as per the Revised Pension Rules, the general provident fund has to be issued instead of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) immediately.

“Un-men workers who have been working with The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) and Telanagana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) should be declared artisans,” said Mr. Padma Reddy, adding that they would hold ‘Maha Dharna’ on October 23 in Warangal where future course of action would be decided.

The TETUF convener, E. Sridhar, said after an announcement regularising the jobs of 23,635 artisans was made, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on it. “Though we received legal clearance, their jobs are not regularised,” said Mr. Sridhar. On Wednesday, employees from various districts reached Khairatabad to participate in the protest.

“If all of us launch a strike, there will be darkness in all the houses in the State,” said K. Rajeshwar, one of the protesters.

Talks between the leaders and power utilities’ managements were to be held on Tuesday. However, the TETUF representatives said there was no communication from the managements on Wednesday.

Two days ago, the leaders said the managements had offered to implement the basic pay structure to the artisans as per the standing orders, variable dearness allowance instead of dearness allowance and employment on compassionate grounds to eligible kin of the artisans who die while working. However, the Front’s functionaries said they were not convinced by the response of the managements’ representatives.