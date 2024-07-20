ADVERTISEMENT

Electrician from Military Engineering Services of Jodhpur arrested in crypto trading fraud

Published - July 20, 2024 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

An electrician from Military Engineering Services of Jodhpur was arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) for conning a Karimnagar man of ₹1.58 lakh in a crypto trading fraud. The man was brought to Karimnagar on a transit warrant.

Arun Choudhary, 34, an electrician in Garrison Engineer Banar lured Sai Krishna Goud to invest in crypto trading through a social media platform. “He approached the victim through his username ‘Agent Richard oft’ and after receiving ₹1.58 lakh from the victim through UPI between April 7 and 16, he deleted his profile from the app,” TGCSB Director Shikha Goel explained.

Interestingly, Choudhary was found to be involved in two other cybercrime cases in Tamil Nadu. “He will be taken into police custody for the purpose of further probe and to establish further crime and criminal links,” the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US