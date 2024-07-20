Electrician from Military Engineering Services of Jodhpur arrested in crypto trading fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

An electrician from Military Engineering Services of Jodhpur was arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) for conning a Karimnagar man of ₹1.58 lakh in a crypto trading fraud. The man was brought to Karimnagar on a transit warrant.

Arun Choudhary, 34, an electrician in Garrison Engineer Banar lured Sai Krishna Goud to invest in crypto trading through a social media platform. “He approached the victim through his username ‘Agent Richard oft’ and after receiving ₹1.58 lakh from the victim through UPI between April 7 and 16, he deleted his profile from the app,” TGCSB Director Shikha Goel explained.

Interestingly, Choudhary was found to be involved in two other cybercrime cases in Tamil Nadu. “He will be taken into police custody for the purpose of further probe and to establish further crime and criminal links,” the official added.

