GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electrician from Military Engineering Services of Jodhpur arrested in crypto trading fraud

Published - July 20, 2024 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

An electrician from Military Engineering Services of Jodhpur was arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) for conning a Karimnagar man of ₹1.58 lakh in a crypto trading fraud. The man was brought to Karimnagar on a transit warrant.

Arun Choudhary, 34, an electrician in Garrison Engineer Banar lured Sai Krishna Goud to invest in crypto trading through a social media platform. “He approached the victim through his username ‘Agent Richard oft’ and after receiving ₹1.58 lakh from the victim through UPI between April 7 and 16, he deleted his profile from the app,” TGCSB Director Shikha Goel explained.

Interestingly, Choudhary was found to be involved in two other cybercrime cases in Tamil Nadu. “He will be taken into police custody for the purpose of further probe and to establish further crime and criminal links,” the official added.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / cryptocurrency / fraud / crime / cyber crime / crime, law and justice / police / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.