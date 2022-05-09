Electric two-wheeler catches fire in Karimnagar

An electric-powered scooter caught fire after its battery exploded while charging at Ramachandrapur village in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district late on Sunday night. No one was injured in the incident.

Odelu, a farmer of Ramachandrapur, parked his electric scooter, which he purchased a few months ago, in front of his house and plugged the electric vehicle’s charger port into a power socket before going inside his house for dinner.

A little later, the battery exploded and on hearing the loud noise, Odelu rushed out of his house and put out the flames.

The exact cause of the battery explosion was not immediately known. Voltage fluctuation is suspected to be the reason behind the electric vehicle’s battery fire.