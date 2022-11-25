ELECTRAMA Expo

November 25, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) on Friday announced that ELECTRAMA, its stand-alone showcase of the Indian electrical and allied electronics industry, is scheduled to begin on February 18, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamza Arsiwala, President-Elect, IEEMA, said Telangana had a base of big companies and many small and medium enterprises and several IEEMA members who were engaged in manufacturing transformers, switchgear, and batteries among other equipment. “Through ELECRAMA we aim to showcase India’s strength to engage more deeply with the rest of the world. We will be focussing on connecting the equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to the key decision makers and end customers like utilities, EPCs, and private power producers and adding our MSME units to global value chains. In this edition, we aim to secure $6 billion worth of business queries from ELECRAMA 2023.”

Jitendra Agarwal, Chairman, ELECTRAMA, said that the programme would focus on showcasing innovation and future technologies. There were several growth opportunities for start-ups and other businesses as investments are being made sectors such as in the railways, defence, and the electric vehicle eco-system.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“ELECRAMA is the single largest exhibition in T&D sector globally. With around 2000 exhibitors, 5 Concurrent conferences, 500,000 visitors from 70 countries generates Billions of Dollars of revenue for Indian Electrical Manufacturing Industry,” R Prakash, Chairman, IEEMA Southern Region said.

ELECTRAMA will be hosted from February 18 to February 22, 2023, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US