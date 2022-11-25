ELECTRAMA Expo

November 25, 2022 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) on Friday announced that ELECTRAMA, its stand-alone showcase of the Indian electrical and allied electronics industry, is scheduled to begin on February 18, 2023.

Hamza Arsiwala, President-Elect, IEEMA, said Telangana had a base of big companies and many small and medium enterprises and several IEEMA members who were engaged in manufacturing transformers, switchgear, and batteries among other equipment. “Through ELECRAMA we aim to showcase India’s strength to engage more deeply with the rest of the world. We will be focussing on connecting the equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to the key decision makers and end customers like utilities, EPCs, and private power producers and adding our MSME units to global value chains. In this edition, we aim to secure $6 billion worth of business queries from ELECRAMA 2023.”

Jitendra Agarwal, Chairman, ELECTRAMA, said that the programme would focus on showcasing innovation and future technologies. There were several growth opportunities for start-ups and other businesses as investments are being made sectors such as in the railways, defence, and the electric vehicle eco-system.

“ELECRAMA is the single largest exhibition in T&D sector globally. With around 2000 exhibitors, 5 Concurrent conferences, 500,000 visitors from 70 countries generates Billions of Dollars of revenue for Indian Electrical Manufacturing Industry,” R Prakash, Chairman, IEEMA Southern Region said.

ELECTRAMA will be hosted from February 18 to February 22, 2023, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.