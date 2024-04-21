GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Electoral bonds biggest scam ever in the country’ 

April 21, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Democracy and the Constitution of India will be in danger if the BJP comes back to power again. The Central government not only abused and ‘captured’ institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (I-T) department, but also ‘weakened’ the Election Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and vice-chancellors of universities by appointing affiliate members, said activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan here on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting organised by Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan (BJA) and Telangana People’s JAC (TPJAC), along with Telangana People’s JAC convenor G. Haragopal and Anjali Bharadwaj of Common Cause, he said that the electoral bonds scheme is the biggest scam ever in the country.

“The scale of corruption is much beyond ₹8,400 crore. Contracts and projects worth lakhs of crores were awarded on the basis of quid pro quo of electoral bonds,” he alleged. An analysis of EB data indicated possible corruption and illegality and requires investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under court monitoring, he said.

Exposing ‘gaps’ in election norms, he said that there was an election expenditure cap of ₹95 lakh for individual contestants, but BJP had received ₹8,400 crore through EBs alone. Preparations are underway to file a petition in the Supreme Court on this, he said.

According to Ms. Bharadwaj, one of the petitioners in the EB case, the Constitution is under threat in three ways: clampdown on people’s right to question, weakening of pro-people laws and democratic institutions abdicating their responsibility.

Mr. Haragopal observed that the BJP government was trying to crush dissent in every way possible and was invoking draconian laws against ordinary citizens raising important issues.

“We are in an alarming situation today and have a historic responsibility to stand up for democracy. Telangana has a rich history of people’s uprisings, and we must rise to the occasion,” he said.

Kiran Vissa from BJA, advocate B.V. Seshagiri Rao, Zahid Qadri of Jago Telangana and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.