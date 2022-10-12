Elections were forced on people of Munugode: Jagadish Reddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Intensifying the election campaign at Munugode, four Ministers have visited different areas and urged the public to vote for the TRS. They explained how the by-election was forced on the people by the BJP for selfish interests.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy alleged that by-elections were forced on the people of Munugode by the BJP and it has been trying to bring rift in Telangana. He called upon the people to teach a strong lesson to the ruling party at the Centre.

“The by-election is a conspiracy by the BJP government at the Centre and nothing else. Why this election when hardly within one year general elections will be held? How can they do miracles when they could do nothing in four years?” asked Mr Jagadish Reddy while participating in the election campaign at Velimikanne village on Wednesday. He said that motors are fixed for agriculture borewells in Gujarat and farmers are being forced to pay bills and the same will be repeated here if BJP wins in the by-election.

“Only Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was able to address the problem of fluorosis in Nalgonda district with which people suffered for six decades. Potable water is being supplied through Mission Bhagiratha at an estimated cost of about ₹ 50,000 crore. Modi government at the Centre failed to sanction an assistance of ₹ 12,000 crore despite recommendation by the NITI Aayog,” said the Minister, adding that but it was able to give a contract worth ₹ 18,000 crore to BJP’s contesting candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy. He said that despite Centre offering financial assistance Mr. Chandrasekar Rao refused to fix motors to farm borewells.

Participating in election campaign at Choutuppal town, Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud said that people should vote for TRS to continue the welfare schemes by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy called upon the people to teach a lesson to the BJP accusing that party candidate Rajagopal Reddy resigned for self-interests instead of serving the public. He made a house-to-house campaign at Sarvel village.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao and Animal Husbandry Minster Talasani Srinivas Yadav also participated in election campaign.