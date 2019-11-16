Elections to fishermen societies soon: Talasani

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the government was contemplating to conduct elections to the fishermen cooperative societies very soon and called upon the fishermen to get themselves enrolled as societies’ members.

Mr Srinivas Yadav along with Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar released the freshwater prawn seed stocking into the Lower Manair Dam reservoir here and also participated in the distribution of milch animals to the beneficiaries on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yadav said that he was happy to see the Lower Manair Dam reservoir being filled with Kaleshwaram waters.

Claiming that Telangana State was the only one in the country to provide fish and freshwater prawn seedlings free of cost to the fishermen, he said that they had released ₹ 5 crore worth freshwater prawn stockings into the waters and another ₹ 61 crore fish seedlings in all the reservoirs and tanks in the State.

Promising to set up another fish market in Karimnagar town, he urged the district authorities to allocate one-acre land for construction of the market. He also promised to set up a fish processing unit in Karimnagar. He also said that they were distributing mopeds and other equipment at 75 per cent subsidy to fishermen.

Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar said that 30.5 lakh freshwater prawn stockings were released into the reservoir and they would grow and provide about ₹ 10 crore to ₹ 12 crore income to the fishermen. Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad, Animal Husbandry commissioner Suvarna, Additional Director Ramachandram, District Fisheries officer Khadeer Ahmad and others were also present.