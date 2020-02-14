Elections for primary agri-cooperative societies on Saturday

KARIMNAGAR: Upbeat over victories right from the Assembly to the recent municipal elections, the ruling TRS is keen on continuing its winning spree in the cooperative societies’ elections as well in the integrated Karimnagar district.

Out of a total of 125 Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies (PACS), the TRS had already won 12 societies unanimously in the integrated Karimnagar district. In the bifurcated Karimnagar, the TRS had won one PACS unanimously, three each in Sircilla and Peddapalli, and five in Jagtial.

On a winning streak

Minister for Health Etala Rajender had ensured the unanimous victory of Thanugula PACS in Jammikunta mandal. Similarly, Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar ensured the unanimous victory of TRS from Nandimedaram PACS in Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district.

The TRS had unanimously won Dhulikatta PACS in Eligaid mandal, and Medipally in Anthargaon mandal in Peddapalli district. In Jagtial district, the TRS candidates had won unopposed from Bandalingapur PACS in Metpalli mandal, Muthyampet (Siripur) in Mallapur mandal, Madhapur in Korutla mandal, Potharam in Mallyala mandal

Unanimous wins

In Rajanna-Sircilla district, the TRS had won unanimously from Gambhiraopeta, Almaspur and Narsingapur societies. DCCB chairman and Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank (TSCAB) chairman K. Ravinder Rao had won unanimously, and is likely to be re-elected to the post because of his successful tenure during the last one decade and introduction of several reforms and ensuring the co-operative societies made profits. The TRS is likely to sweep the cooperative elections in the integrated Karimnagar district.

In the meantime, the stage is all set for the conduct of cooperative elections in the remaining societies on February 15 from 7 am to 1 pm. Counting of votes would be held and results would be declared on the same day. On February 16, elections would be held to elect chairman and vice-chairman of the PACS in the district.

All set

Polling personnel have left for their respective polling stations in various villages along with ballot papers and ballot boxes. Police have also made unprecedented security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents during the polling process.