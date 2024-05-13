GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election seizures cross ₹191.16 crore mark 

Published - May 13, 2024 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The value of seizures of cash and other election related material crossed the ₹191 crore mark as of May 13. The seizures in the State began on March 16 after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, even though polling was completed on Monday, the MCC will remain in force till June 6 or till declaration of results by ECI, Telangana Police DGP Ravi Gupta clarified.  

According to the information shared by the department, the State has recorded cash seizures worth ₹98.82 crore, Moreover, the police officials have also seized liquor worth ₹10.81 crore, drugs ₹7.11 crore, precious metal including gold and silver worth ₹62.77 crore and freebies worth ₹11.65 crore. With this, total seizures worth ₹191.16 crore have been reported so far.

