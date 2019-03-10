Election schedule falls in place for TRS

The TRS leadership has all the reason to be happy at the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India because its desire that the polls be conducted on a single day in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to avoid voters of Andhra Pradesh origin from exercising their franchise here was fulfilled.

The party leaders are also happy that the polling in Telangana will be over in the first phase before summer peaked which would have otherwise made matters worse for them to campaign. The long wait till polling in later stages of the schedule which was avoided was a blessing in disguise, a Minister commented.

A welcome offshoot of the schedule was it had given the government to complete ensuing elections to Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies before the expiry of the election code for Parliament elections. With simultaneous code in operation for both elections, the government will be saved of facing an additional code which will check its functioning. The government has already completed fixing reservations for constituencies and the election of Mandal and Zilla Parishad chairmen. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had even informed the Assembly that the elections will be held after Parliament elections.

Candidate list

The schedule synchronised well with the preparatory meetings launched by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to gear up party cadre for polls. Mr. Rama Rao will wind up addressing meetings in all the 16 Parliamentary constituencies on March 17, a day ahead of commencement of filing of nominations for the first phase. It was expected that TRS will announce its candidates only after March 17.

Sources said in constituencies where TRS did not have sitting MPs or considered replacing some of them elsewhere, the party might wait for the Congress to announce its candidates. Nagarkurnool, Chevella, Peddapalli, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad constituencies are not represented by TRS in outgoing Lok Sabha.

Federal front

The party sources added that party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao had the opportunity to campaign on behalf of like minded parties in other States after polling in Telangana because there was a gap of nearly 40 days between the first and last phase of polls. This will be a big boost to federal front of non-Congress and non-BJP parties which Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had proposed.