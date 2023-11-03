Election officials register 256 FIRs for model code violations

November 03, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State election authority has registered 256 FIRs pertaining to violation of the model code of conduct since the announcement of the election schedule on October 9.

Of these, 137 are related to political parties, including 16 on Congress candidates, 13 of the BRS, five on BJP, and three on Bahujan Samaj Party.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that several complaints were received through the c-Vigil App as well as the toll free number, set up by the election authority on code violations and other irregularities and these are being looked into.

The CEO said that the process for the election has been set in motion with the issuance of the gazette notification. Accordingly, nominations will be accepted from the aspiring candidates till November 10 on all days except Sundays and these would be scrutinised on November 13. The late day for withdrawal of nominations is November 15. The counting of votes or declaration of results is on December 3.

Mr. Vikas Raj said that 205 check-posts had been set up in different parts of the State to check the movement of cash and other freebies. Cumulative seizure of cash, liquor, precious metals and other freebies reached ₹453.9 crore with cash amounting to ₹164 crore, precious metals worth ₹165 crore and 16.4 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹52.93 crore. This was in addition to drugs (₹27.58 crore) and other freebies, including cookers, sarees and mobiles valued at ₹43.36 crore.

Asked about the raids by the Income Tax department, he said that the raids were basically aimed at controlling the flow of cash, precious metals and other freebies.

He advised the candidates to fill their nominations as well as affidavits in the prescribed format. The returning officers concerned had been given training, more than once, to thoroughly scrutinise the applications so that there is no scope for error. The affidavits would be put online and candidates willing to withdraw their nominations should personally come to the returning officer concerned. There was however, relaxation given to candidates in the form of authorisation letters for their proposers that should be submitted along with the withdrawal letter.