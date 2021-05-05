Election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors tomorrow

HYDERABAD

05 May 2021 23:58 IST

SEC appoints observers to oversee election

The State Election Commission (SEC) has notified election of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of Siddipet, Nakrekal, Kothur, Jadcherla and Atchampet municipalities on Friday.

The results of election to these urban local bodies that took place on April 30 were declared on May 3.

State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi held a meeting here on Wednesday on the arrangements to be made for the indirect election to the urban local bodies’ (ULB) functionaries.

The commission appointed the following officers as observers to oversee the indirect election at special meetings of the newly-elected bodies on that day. They included: Warangal - G. Kishan, Commissioner, State Gazetteers; Khammam - Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary, Minorities Welfare; Siddipet - V. Venkateswarlu, General Administration Department; Nakrekal - Vakati Karuna, Commissioner, Public Health and Family Welfare; Kothur - E. Sridhar, Special Secretary, Tribal Welfare; Jadcherla - C. Sudarshan Reddy, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Atchampet - Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Additional Director General, MCR HRD Institute.

‘No mask, no entry’

By a special order issued by the commission for observing COVID appropriate proceedings at the meetings, it said norms of social distancing and wearing of masks by members were flouted on such occasions in the past. Therefore, “no mask, no entry” rule should be followed at the venues. No public gathering will be allowed outside the venues.

The elected members will take oath one at a time standing near their seats. If any member was in home quarantine after testing positive for COVID, he or she will be administered oath by video call that has to be recorded. Such members will be allowed to vote by raising their hands through video call simultaneously with other members in the hall.

The activity will be recorded in presiding officer’s mobile phone. No processions, victory rallies, public gathering or convoys will be allowed.

Meanwhile, TRS that has won majority in all the seven bodies has appointed its observers to ensure that members of the party’s choice were elected Mayors and Deputy Mayors in the corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities. The observers will go to their appointed centres with sealed covers containing the party’s choice. The covers will be opened in the presence of members just before the meetings.

TRS is all set to bag both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts by virtue of its majority in the newly-elected KMC council. The KMC Mayor post has been reserved for women (general).

The observers are: Warangal - Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar; Khammam - Minister V. Prashant Reddy and party general secretary Nookala Naresh Reddy; Siddipet - former Karimnagar Mayor Ravinder Singh and Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy; Nakrekal - TRS general secretary Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao; Kothur - Minister T. Srinivas Yadav; Jadcherla - civil supplies corporation chairman M. Srinivas Reddy and Atchampet - Minister S. Niranjan Reddy.