  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Election Commission clears the road for TRS to become BRS

ECI sends a letter to TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao

December 08, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R. Ravikanth Reddy,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

The Election Commission of India (ECI) sent a letter to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao renaming the TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will sign the letter officially on December 9 at 1 p.m. starting the process for changing the TRS into BRS. He called for a meeting of all the MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders at the Telangana Bhavan to discuss the issue and lay the roadmap for the transformation.

On November 8, the TRS issued a public notice of its intention to change the party’s name to BRS as per the provisions of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The notice said that those who have any objections to the proposed name change can write to the ECI within 30 days of the publication of the notice. Since 30 days have passed the ECI has sent a letter to the TRS chief conforming the name change apparently after it has not received any objections.

The Chief Minister announced his intention to go national by changing the name of TRS to BRS, on October 5. However, the discussion to go national was on for a few months with Mr. KCR taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom he had smooth sailing for almost 8 years since the formation of Telangana in 2014. However, with the BJP getting into an aggressive mode with its mission to capture Telangana and the subsequent wins in Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls the relationship evolved into a confrontation mode.

The constant attack of the local BJP leadership on KCR and his family for ‘corrupt and family rule’ further deteriorated the relations leading to KCR’s decision to go national to attack the BJP and highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “failures” on various fronts.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.