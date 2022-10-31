Election authority ready with elaborate arrangements for peaceful conduct of Munugode bypoll

Campaigning coming to close at 6 pm on Tuesday

Campaigning coming to close at 6 pm on Tuesday

With the campaign for the Munugode byelection coming to a close after 6 pm on Tuesday, the election authority, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Sending bulk SMS has been barred in the poll-bound constituency from the close of campaign and special teams had been deployed to constantly monitor the messages on social media. The election authority has directed non-voters of the constituency to vacate the area by the close of the campaign and special teams had been deployed to verify the presence of non-voters in places like marriage/function halls, hotels and other places.

Election would be held from 7 am to 6 pm in 298 polling stations and arrangements had been made to webcast the election process in all the polling stations. As many as 3,366 State police personnel and 15 companies of the central forces had been deployed covering the length and breadth of Munugode and an Income Tax team of seven members had been deployed to monitor the expenditure related activities of the candidates and political parties. In addition, 100 checkposts had been set up covering the entire constituency for checking the movement of men and material from other places.

“Action plan has been prepared to stop bulk movement of people in the constituency. Voters will have to carry their identification cards if they are forced to move to other places on personal works,” Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said. In all, 51 static surveillance teams, flying squads and for inspection of model code of conduct violations had already been working in the constituency.

He said 821 persons with criminal antecedents had been bound over and 111 belt shops had been closed. There were 105 polling stations identified as critical in the 298 booths where election was being held and 198 police teams had been deployed for checking unauthorised movement of men and material ahead of the election.

There were 2.41 lakh voters in the constituency for whom voter identification cards with specially designed features had been distributed. Distribution of the new cards with more safety features would be taken up in other constituencies of the State in the coming days. As many as 1,192 polling personnel in addition to over 300 in reserve had been drafted for the bypoll and two rounds of training for polling personnel had been completed. The election authority had so far registered 185 cases and seized Rs. 6.8 crore cash and 4,560 litres of liquor.

Mr. Vikas Raj said 479 complaints from political parties had been received so far and steps had been taken to verify them. He, however, expressed concern that not many people were utilising Apps like cVIGIL allowing people to directly lodge complaints related to MCC violation. The election authority had also intensified voter awareness activities on ethical voting envisaging education of voters against falling prey to allurements.

SUGGESTED AS INSET

Rajgopal Reddy’s response sent to ECI

The CEO said that BJP candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy has furnished his explanation relating to charge that business establishment owned by his family had transferred over ₹5 crore to individuals and companies in recent past.

The response had been forwarded to the Election Commission of India as it had issued notice calling for an explanation from the BJP candidate. To a question, he said there was no pressure on the CEO’s office and the office had been functioning in transparent manner addressing the complaints it had received from the political parties as well as individuals.