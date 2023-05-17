Election authority focuses attention on checking voter apathy in urban areas

May 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has focussed on addressing the issues relating to checking voter apathy in urban areas.

The CEO has accordingly asked the district electoral officers to come up with specific SVEEP (systematic voter education and electoral participation) campaign especially for areas in and around the GHMC. Mr. Vikas Raj held a meeting of the DEOs of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy districts on Wednesday. The focus was on the issues raised by the political parties at the recent meeting conducted by the state election authority.

The CEO wanted the DEOs to work out standard operating procedures relating to verification of door numbers and electors details. The DEOs gave suggestions about the measures that should be taken on electoral rolls, polling station proposals specifically where multiple booths were situated in the same location and other election-related works in the run-up to the elections.

They assured the CEO that focus would be on updating door numbers wherever electors were residing in a building with multiple portions or apartments and collecting their telephone numbers so that election-related information could be sent to them directly. Booth-level officers would be visiting all these households to collect Form-8 and correct the door numbers. It was decided to involve resident welfare associations to improve voter participation and carry out corrections relating to door numbers.