Elected to national body on mental health

NIZAMABAD

14 March 2020 20:19 IST

Gets second one-year term

Associate Professor in the Department of Neuro Psychiatric in Government Medical College Vishal Akula has unanimously been renominated as the national convener of the Indian Psychiatric Society’s Mental Health Awareness Committee for the year 2020-21.

Appreciating his services in creating awareness among youth and people on the ills of alcoholism and other intoxicants through workshops, seminars and other different means during last year the IPS extended his term for one more year. On the occasion, IPS president P.K. Dalal, secretary TSS Rao, committee chairman Machenwala, IPS TS unit president Mayurnath Reddy, secretary Minhaz and its South India president Kishan complimented him.

Thanking the IPS for giving him the opportunity for one more year Dr. Vishal said that the committee would make further efforts to create awareness on the intoxicants and mental health in every village.

