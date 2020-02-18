Elected representatives told to work for development of their urban bodies

HYDERABAD

Do good, honest work, emerge as State leaders, CM tells them

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said it is the responsibility of elected representatives of urban local bodies to transform towns and cities in the State as the models for the country

The Chief Minister who addressed the newly elected mayors, chairpersons, councilors,ward members and corporators in the State level Municipal Conference held at the Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday spoke at length on their duties and responsibilities.

Lacing his speech with illustrations, the Chief Minister told the gathering on how public representatives should conduct themselves in public life.

If in the bygone colonial era politics had meant sacrifice and even laying down ones life, in independent India, one should be committed to national building activity. Those who understood this, would earn name and fame. “Power should not get into ones head and one should not aspire for unwarranted status,” he said reminding that only 140 out of 5 crore people have become mayors and chairpersons. “This is a stepping stone and it would depend only on you how much do you scale up,” he said.

Cautioning them that power and position are akin to walking on a thin razor’s edge, he said one should not lose balance while discharging duties. People fought a relentless battle in the belief that they would be benefited if they got their own State.

Citing his own outlook, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said for him politics were only for fighting elections and he did not indulge in politics after that. The implementation of government programmes and schemes like Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha in all villages without any discrimination and without any scope for politics was an example. The ruling party worked for all people. If a leader did his work with commitment and dedication, he would win faith and confidence of people and their total support. The newly elected people’s representatives of municipalities and corporations could emerge as leaders in the State in the coming days.

Giving advice to the heads of urban bodies, he said they should not make false promises and proper planning should precede any work or task for its execution. “Have less photo-ops and focus more on executing works,” he said.

The term municipality became synonymous with drainage, dirt and garbage. Baldia became a second name for corruption and the common refrain among people was: “Baldia, Khaya, Peeya and Chaldiya” (Municipal staff came, ate, drank and left). He said to remove the bad reputation, transparent policies should be adapted and a non-corrupt system be in place.

A town’s progress should be based on proper planning and it should not be haphazard. “It is in your hands to change the face of towns and cities in the State to become the best in the country,” he remarked.