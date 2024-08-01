Elderly woman mauled to death by street dog in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district

An 82-year-old ailing woman was mauled to death by a street dog, suspected to be rabid, at her kutcha house in Battuvanithallu in Mustabad mandal of Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as P. Ramalaxmi. She was sleeping alone in her makeshift single room when the incident occurred, sources said. The dog is believed to have entered the room as its door was not properly closed and mauled the elderly woman to death.

Ms. Ramalaxmi’s body was found lying on the floor by her son when he arrived at her room on the premises of their kutcha house on Thursday morning, sources added. Some villagers reportedly chased the dog and beat it to death later in the day. The villagers have renewed their demand for urgent steps to check the street dog menace in their gram panchayat limits.