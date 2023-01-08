HamberMenu
Elderly woman attacked, robbed of gold chain in Warangal

January 08, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of her gold chain at her residence in Gangadevipalli village in Geesukonda mandal of Warangal district on Saturday.

Sources said the accused came on a bike and entered the house of Narsamma, seeking drinking water on Saturday afternoon. As the intruder suddenly laid his hand on her gold chain, the woman raised an alarm.

The chain snatcher attacked Narsamma with a sharp object and fled with her three-tola gold chain on his bike just before the neighbours rushed in. A grievously injured Narsamma was rushed to the MGM hospital in Warangal. Her condition was stated to be stable.

Police officials have deployed four police teams to track down the chain snatcher.

