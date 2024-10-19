Elderly couple found murdered in their residence in DD Colony

Tension prevailed in DD Colony after an elderly couple was found murdered at the residence in Amberpet jurisdiction.

The deceased, Linga Reddy, 78, a retired banker, and his wife Urmila Devi, 72, stayed on the ground floor of their G+4 house in a densely populated residential area. According to the police, their bodies were discovered when a family friend went to their residence to check on them. Foul smelled emanating from the house alarmed him.

“On Saturday morning, the couple’s eldest son-in-law, who was in Bhopal for work, tried to reach them but in vain. Worried, he asked his friend to check on them. When he broke the door open, one blood-soaked body was lying in the bedroom while the other was stuffed in the washroom of the other bedroom,” Hyderabad East Zone DCP B. Bala Swamy said.

The police along with the clues team reached the spot and inspected the house. The bodies were sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

According to a police official, the couple was murdered on October 17 and the bodies were in the house until they were discovered on Saturday. “The two were attacked on their heads with a blunt weapon. The blood stains also showed that Linga Reddy was dragged from one bedroom,” Mr. Swamy said.

The couple lived alone on the ground floor of their residence. Their three daughters are all married and settled in the United States, and only their eldest son-in-law lives in Hyderabad. The four other floors were rented out to tenants, who were questioned by the police.

The locals gathered expressing concerns about safety in the area. The Amberpet police booked a murder case and initiated investigation. “There is a CCTV camera installed right in front of the house, which has not been working for over a month now. Teams have been formed who are analysing the CCTV video footage of the surrounding areas to identify the killer,” the official added.