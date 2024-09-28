GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly couple felicitated for donating 1.06 acre land to Gram Panchayat in memory of their deceased son

Published - September 28, 2024 09:43 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Praises poured in for the elderly couple Ramavva and Lakshmaiah of Nunugondapalli village in Goliramaiahpally gram panchayat of Karimnagar district, who had donated 1.06 acre land to the Gram Panchayat in memory of their deceased youngest son.

The couple was felicitated by Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam in Karimnagar on Saturday.

During the event, the MLA and other speakers, including State Sarpanches Sangham honorary president Uppula Anjani Prasad lauded the generous act of the elderly couple.

The couple had recently handed over the relevant land documents to the Gram Panchayat.

According to sources, two other sons of the couple facilitated the land donation in memory of their brother, who died in a road accident in 2004.

The elderly couple donated the land, the share of their deceased youngest son, who was unmarried, in ancestral property, for taking up village and community development works.

