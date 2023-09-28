Elaborate arrangements made for Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad: KCR

September 28, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has said that the State Government has made elaborate arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion including in the State Capital.

He said that the government was focussed on the arrangements for Nimajjan as special pujas were performed across the State with religious fervour. Elaborate arrangements had been made accordingly for immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesha.

The Chief Minister advised devotees and people to follow proper self precautions in the wake of rains and ensure that they returned home safely after the immersion process was completed

The Chief Minister recalled that it was the will of God that Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-Un-Nabi were being celebrated on the same day. He reiterated that the State was committed to follow the Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb which was being practised in Telangana since decades and celebrate the festivals.

