Elaborate arrangements in place for Inter exams

Arrangements are in place for the intermediate board exams starting from March 4. A total of 36,091 students would appear for the exam at 47 centres across Karimnagar district.

Candidates have been instructed to arrive at the centres by 8.15 a.m., and the exam would be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No student would be allowed to enter the exam hall after 9 a.m.

The authorities have installed CCTV cameras in all centres and set up dual desks and taken care of drinking water facilities, lighting and ventilation. Medical teams would be also posted at the centres with stocks of medicines and ORS packets.

District Intermediate Education officer T. Rajyalaxmi said they have constituted four sitting squads and two flying squads to check malpractice in the centres. They would invoke Section 144 at all centres and close photo-copying shops in the vicinity, she said. Invigilators have also been instructed not to carry mobile phones during duty hours.

Stating that the railway level crossing gate at Karimnagar railway station would be closed from 7.55 a.m. to 8.05 a.m. or longer, she instructed students to plan ahead to avoid getting stuck. She said e RTC authorities have also urged to operate buses accordingly during the exam season for the convenience of students.