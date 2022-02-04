Elaborate arrangements for PM’s visit today

HYDERABAD

04 February 2022 22:27 IST

Chief Secretary is hopeful that the Statue of Equality will be a major pilgrimage centre for Vaishnavites

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has exuded the confidence that the 216-foot statue of Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Srirama Nagaram in Muchintal is set to become one of the landmark tourist sites of the State.

Yadadri temple would become a major tourist destination on one side of the city and the statue of Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya would be another important destination on the other side. The Chief Secretary, accompanied by Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, and senior officials inspected the arrangements that were being made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for formally dedicating the statue, christened statue of equality, to the nation on Saturday.

After inspecting the security and other arrangements at the venue, the Chief Secretary said Srirama Nagaram at Muchintal was sure to become a major place of pilgrimage for followers of Vaishnavite traditions from across the world. Steps had been taken to see that the proposed visits by dignitaries including President Ramnath Kovind, the Prime Minister, Union Ministers would be comfortable and hassle free.

Mr. Mahender Reddy said elaborate security arrangements had been made to see that the ongoing Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdhi Samaroh that would conclude on February 12 would progress smoothly. Accordingly, general public would not be allowed to the venue during the visits of the Prime Minister and the President and only valid passholders would be allowed into the venues.

Over 8,000 uniformed personnel had been deployed on security duties in the venues proposed to be visited by the Prime Minister including the Shamshabad international airport, ICRISAT and Muchintal with strict observance of COVID protocols.

A special command control room had been set up with officials of different departments to coordinate the arrangements being made for the visit of dignitaries.

Organisers of Sri Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram conducted Ashtakshari mantra Japam, Purnahuti and other traditional ceremonies on Friday, the third day of the festivities.

They later inspected the control room set up for monitoring the movement of people through CCTV network and also interacted with the officials who had been entrusted with reviewing news reports appearing in different media on the arrangements that were being made.

They visited the Yaga Shala where 1,035 yaga kundalis had been set up and inspected the arrangements for fire safety, power supply and sanitation there.

They also inspected the helipad and the guest house where the Prime Minister is expected to stay for a brief while before proceeding to the main venue in addition to the places abutting the statue of equality as well as the route through which the Prime Minister’s convoy is expected to move.

They told the organisers that permission from the Special Protection Group was must for visitors who are likely to participate in the inaugural ceremony.

They also reviewed the arrangements made at the venue where there would be a sound and laser show displaying the life and times of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The team later went to Shamshabad international airport to inspect the welcome and see-off arrangements that had been made there.