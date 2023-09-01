El Nino led to a dry August in TS

September 01, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana received just eight cm rainfall in August, which is -63% deviation from the normal. There were rains for just six days, as against the normal of 18 days. Also, this is the second lowest rainfall in recent times with 42.7 mm, received with a deviation of -76% way back in 1968.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) informed in its weather analysis that the normal rainfall in August is 21.7 cm and this year, the average rainfall is just 0.3 mm as against 9 mm. The highest rainfall recorded this season was at Krishna in Narayanpet district of 1.5 cm.

“This is clearly the effect of El Nino (unusual warming of the Equatorial Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America, which influences weather conditions across the world, including Indian monsoon), which has impacted the rainfall, ” said TSDPS weather forecast consultant Y.V. Rama Rao.

Within the twin cities under GHMC jurisdiction, the average rainfall has been ‘zero’ in August, as against the normal of 6.3 mm. Thanks to heavy rain in July, the cumulative rainfall from June 1 to August 31 is 64.3 cm, as against the normal of 57.6 cm with a deviation of +12%.

In the capital region, the cumulative rainfall has been 48.6 cm during the same period as against the normal of 46.5 cm with a deviation of +4%.

The State had received 49 cm rain in July as against the normal of 22.9 cm but this was still less than last year, when 54 cm rain was recorded, which is a deviation of -9%.

In August last year, 18.6 cm rain was recorded, which means comparatively the deviation has been -57% as it has been just 8 cm this year. June got 7.5 cm rain this year, as against 15.5 cm received last year or a deviation of -52%.

Since the period from June to September is referred as the Southwest Monsoon season, during a normal monsoon, the State should be receiving 73.9 cm during this time or 80% of the annual rainfall of about 91.9 cm, said meteorologists.

Except for Nagarkurnool district, where the overall rainfall has been deficient along with 63 mandals, it has been excess in 12 districts and 228 mandals while it has been normal in 20 districts and 302 mandals. This year, monsoon got delayed by 14 days as against the normal offset of June 10.

“In September, we are likely to see good rainfall for about 10 days and intermittent rains later. So, rainfall should be normal,” he said.