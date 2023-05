May 16, 2023 05:51 am | Updated 05:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president Mallu Ravi alleged that the Ekta Yatra held by BJP at Karimnagar on Sunday was aimed at dividing the Hindus.

In a release here on Monday, Mr. Ravi said that people from the Hindu community are there in every party and they were not confined only to BJP. “The BJP has been trying to divide the society in the name of religion and get benefited. People are no more ready to trust that party,” said the TPCC leader.