Ekaveera temple to be renovated

The State Government will renovate the Ekaveera temple located at Mogilicherla village, said Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Pervaram Ramulu.

He said that the Corporation would spend ₹1.5 crore towards renovating the 12th Century Ekaveera Temple.

Mr. Ramulu visited the neglected temple on Sunday. The temple which is under the State Archaeology Department was in a dilapidated condition for decades. Now the corporation would build a compound wall, provide electricity and other facilities to revive it.

The Archaeology Department, which had marked the temple to be dismantled and reconstructed, could not take up the activity as the land around the temple was occupied by the locals who started cultivating. There was no place left for the Department to stock the dismembered pieces and carry out reconstruction.

Mr. Ramulu said Queen Rudramadevi used to visit this temple frequently and offer prayers to the deity Ekaveera, who is locally known as Ellamma.

“This particular temple is also mentioned in ancient scriptures like ‘Siddeshwara Charitra’ written by Kase Sarvappa and ‘Kreedabhiram’ written by Vinukonda Vallabha Rayudu. This temple which has such historic value was neglected in United Andhra Pradesh. We will take the issue to the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and take steps to develop this temple,” he said.