HYDERABAD

22 October 2020 19:02 IST

Rescheduled due to rains

Ekalavya Model Residential Schools Society entrance exam for classes 6 and 7 in EMRS institutions in Adilabad, Khammam, Kothagudem, Bhadradri, and Mahabubabad districts has been postponed from October 25, to November 8. Candidates are requested to visit http://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for other details.

